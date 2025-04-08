Turnstile have announced details of their very much anticipated new album, Never Enough. The album will be released on June 6th and just released the title track of the record via an music video, see below. The record was recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore and is produced by Brendan Yates.
The band will also be embarking on some festival dates this summer, see below.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Jun 7, 2025
|Primavera Sound Barcelona
|Barcelona, Spain
|Jun 13, 2025
|Outbreak Fest
|London, England
|Jun 14, 2025
|Primavera Sound Porto
|Porto, Portugal
|Jun 21, 2025
|Hellfest Open Air Festival
|Clisson, Pays de la Loire
|Jun 28, 2025
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, Limburg
|Jun 29, 2025
|Glastonbury Festival
|Pilton, UK
|Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|Ottawa, ON
|Oct 3, 2025
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA