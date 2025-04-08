Turnstile: “Never Enough”

Turnstile have announced details of their very much anticipated new album, Never Enough. The album will be released on June 6th and just released the title track of the record via an music video, see below. The record was recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore and is produced by Brendan Yates.

The band will also be embarking on some festival dates this summer, see below.

DateVenueLocation
Jun 7, 2025Primavera Sound BarcelonaBarcelona, Spain
Jun 13, 2025Outbreak FestLondon, England
Jun 14, 2025Primavera Sound PortoPorto, Portugal
Jun 21, 2025Hellfest Open Air FestivalClisson, Pays de la Loire
Jun 28, 2025Jera On AirYsselsteyn, Limburg
Jun 29, 2025Glastonbury FestivalPilton, UK
Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025Ottawa BluesfestOttawa, ON
Oct 3, 2025Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA