D.O.A. to tour BC, WA, EU, and UK this spring and summer

D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be touring around BC, Washington, and Europe. The tour kicks off will three shows in BC which start on April 17 in Penticton and wrap up on April 19 in West Kelowna. Their Washington dates run from June 12 in Bellingham to June 14 in Bremerton. Their European tour starts on July 24 in Kempten, Germany, and wraps up on August 12 in London, UK. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
April 17Penticton, BCThe Hub,
April 18Princeton, BCThe Legion
April 19West Kelowna, BCCrown and Thieves Winery
June 12Bellingham, WAThe Shakedown
June 13Everett, WATony V’s Garage
June 14Bremerton, WATracyton Movie House
July 24Kempten, DERitterkeller
July 26Ferrara, ITDistruggi La Bassa Fest
July 27Torino, ITCircolo ARCI
July 29Wiesbaden,DESchlachthof
July 31Wormerveer, NLDe Groote Weiver
Aug 01Duffel, BEBrakrock Fest
Aug 02Porta Westfalica, DEFestivalkult Umsonst & Draußen
Aug 03Bremen, DELila Eule
Aug 04Karlsruhe, DEAlte Hackerei
Aug 06Berlin,DEWild At Heart
Aug 07Hamburg,DEMonkeys
Aug 08Zdynia, PLZdynia DIY Fest
Aug 09TBATBA
Aug 10Blackpool, UKRebellion Festival
Aug 12London, UKUnderworld