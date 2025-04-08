D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be touring around BC, Washington, and Europe. The tour kicks off will three shows in BC which start on April 17 in Penticton and wrap up on April 19 in West Kelowna. Their Washington dates run from June 12 in Bellingham to June 14 in Bremerton. Their European tour starts on July 24 in Kempten, Germany, and wraps up on August 12 in London, UK. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 17
|Penticton, BC
|The Hub,
|April 18
|Princeton, BC
|The Legion
|April 19
|West Kelowna, BC
|Crown and Thieves Winery
|June 12
|Bellingham, WA
|The Shakedown
|June 13
|Everett, WA
|Tony V’s Garage
|June 14
|Bremerton, WA
|Tracyton Movie House
|July 24
|Kempten, DE
|Ritterkeller
|July 26
|Ferrara, IT
|Distruggi La Bassa Fest
|July 27
|Torino, IT
|Circolo ARCI
|July 29
|Wiesbaden,DE
|Schlachthof
|July 31
|Wormerveer, NL
|De Groote Weiver
|Aug 01
|Duffel, BE
|Brakrock Fest
|Aug 02
|Porta Westfalica, DE
|Festivalkult Umsonst & Draußen
|Aug 03
|Bremen, DE
|Lila Eule
|Aug 04
|Karlsruhe, DE
|Alte Hackerei
|Aug 06
|Berlin,DE
|Wild At Heart
|Aug 07
|Hamburg,DE
|Monkeys
|Aug 08
|Zdynia, PL
|Zdynia DIY Fest
|Aug 09
|TBA
|TBA
|Aug 10
|Blackpool, UK
|Rebellion Festival
|Aug 12
|London, UK
|Underworld