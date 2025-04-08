D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be touring around BC, Washington, and Europe. The tour kicks off will three shows in BC which start on April 17 in Penticton and wrap up on April 19 in West Kelowna. Their Washington dates run from June 12 in Bellingham to June 14 in Bremerton. Their European tour starts on July 24 in Kempten, Germany, and wraps up on August 12 in London, UK. Check out the dates below.