The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Bulldozer”. The video was filmed by Sabrina Citta, Dave Galante, Duane Timbers, and the Anti-Queens. The video was edited by and contains lyrical visuals created by Michael Crusty. The song is off their album Disenchanted which they released in 2024 via Stomp Records. The Anti-Queens will be heading out on their co-headlining tour of Canada and the US with The Venomous Pinks starting on April 16. Check out the video below.
The Anti-Queens: "Bulldozer"
