Kaonashi to release new album, share “When I Say” video

Kaonashi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Want To Go Home and will be out on June 6 via Equal Vision Records. The album features 13 tracks including “J.A.M.I.E.” which features a guest spot from Anthony Green and their previously released songs “Confusion in a Car Crash” and “Fairmount Park After Dark”. The band has also released a video for their new song “When I Say” which was directed by Vic Antonio. Kaonashi released their two EPs A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond and The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violence Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Want To Go Home. Tracklist
Confusion In A Car Crash
Fairmount Park After Dark
Extra Prayers
When I Say
J.A.M.I.E. (featuring Anthony Green)
Red Sink, Yellow Teeth
Slower Forms of Suicide
Fly On The Wall (An Orange Sidewalk Paved Around Your Feet)
Elephant In The Room (If You Can Keep A Secret)
The Sanguine I — Nevermind, Narcissist
The Sanguine II — Misguided Malice
The Sanguine III — Auditorium Annihilation
The Sanguine IV — Exit Pt. VII (The Confession of Classroom 2114)