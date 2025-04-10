Kaonashi to release new album, share “When I Say” video

Kaonashi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Want To Go Home and will be out on June 6 via Equal Vision Records. The album features 13 tracks including “J.A.M.I.E.” which features a guest spot from Anthony Green and their previously released songs “Confusion in a Car Crash” and “Fairmount Park After Dark”. The band has also released a video for their new song “When I Say” which was directed by Vic Antonio. Kaonashi released their two EPs A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond and The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violence Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery. Check out the video and tracklist below.