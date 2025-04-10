Kaonashi to release new album, share “When I Say” video

Kaonashi
by

Kaonashi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Want To Go Home and will be out on June 6 via Equal Vision Records. The album features 13 tracks including “J.A.M.I.E.” which features a guest spot from Anthony Green and their previously released songs “Confusion in a Car Crash” and “Fairmount Park After Dark”. The band has also released a video for their new song “When I Say” which was directed by Vic Antonio. Kaonashi released their two EPs A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond and The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violence Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery. Check out the video and tracklist below.

I Want To Go Home. Tracklist

Confusion In A Car Crash

Fairmount Park After Dark

Extra Prayers

When I Say

J.A.M.I.E. (featuring Anthony Green)

Red Sink, Yellow Teeth

Slower Forms of Suicide

Fly On The Wall (An Orange Sidewalk Paved Around Your Feet)

Elephant In The Room (If You Can Keep A Secret)

The Sanguine I — Nevermind, Narcissist 

The Sanguine II — Misguided Malice

The Sanguine III — Auditorium Annihilation 

The Sanguine IV — Exit Pt. VII (The Confession of Classroom 2114)