Mike Huguenor (Hard Girls, Jeff Rosenstock, Classics of Love) releases new single

Mike Huguenor of Classics of Love, Hard Girls, Shinobu, and the Jeff Rosenstock band, has released a new digital single. "What do I do now" is a stand-alone digital single. Huguenor said in a statement, "Every so often we’re hit with a moment of great uncertainty, a time when we have to stop and ask ourselves, 'Well, what the hell do I do now??' These moments are like the blank space on a page when one chapter has ended and the next has not yet begun, a passage that feels both infinite and always already almost over. The only thing we can be sure of is that it will lead somewhere new. That's the space of “What Do I Do Now?” I hope you enjoy."

You can hear the tune below.