My Chemical Romance to release deluxe version of 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'

My Chemical Romance have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe edition of their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. The album was remixed by Rich Costey and features new artwork along with four bonus live tracks which were recorded for the BBC in 2005. The band has released the live version of “I’m Not OK (I Promise)” which was recorded in 2005 for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up. The band has also released a film-restored version of their video for that song.

The other bonus live tracks will be “Helena”, ”The Ghost of You”, and “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us In Prison”. The deluxe edition will be available on CD, vinyl, and digitally on June 6. My Chemical Romance will begin their 'Long Live the Black Parade' tour in July. Check out the song, video, and announcement below.