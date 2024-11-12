My Chemical Romance announce 'Long Live The Black Parade' North American tour

by Tours

The mystery has been solved! After posting a cryptic message teasing something on social media yesterday, My Chemical Romance have announced a North American stadium tour for summer and fall 2025 where they will be celebrating the 17th anniversary of The Black Parade. Each show will feature a different opener including Pixies, Garbage, Devo, IDLES, Thursday, Death Cab For Cutie, and Violent Femmes. Tickets go on sale on November 15. See the dates and announcement video below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 11T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WAw/Violent Femmes
Jul 19Oracle ParkSan Francisco, CAw/100 Gecs
Jul 26Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CAw/Wallows
Aug 02Globe Life FieldArlington, TXw/Garbage
Aug 09Metlife StadiumEast Rutherford, NJw/Death Cab For Cutie, Thursday
Aug 15Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PAw/Alice Cooper
Aug 22Rogers CentreToronto, ONw/Pixies
Aug 29Soldier FieldChicago, ILw/Devo
Sep 07Fenway ParkBoston, MAw/IDLES
Sep 13Raymond James StadiumTampa, FLw/Evanescence