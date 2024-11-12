The mystery has been solved! After posting a cryptic message teasing something on social media yesterday, My Chemical Romance have announced a North American stadium tour for summer and fall 2025 where they will be celebrating the 17th anniversary of The Black Parade. Each show will feature a different opener including Pixies, Garbage, Devo, IDLES, Thursday, Death Cab For Cutie, and Violent Femmes. Tickets go on sale on November 15. See the dates and announcement video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 11
|T-Mobile Park
|Seattle, WA
|w/Violent Femmes
|Jul 19
|Oracle Park
|San Francisco, CA
|w/100 Gecs
|Jul 26
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Wallows
|Aug 02
|Globe Life Field
|Arlington, TX
|w/Garbage
|Aug 09
|Metlife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|w/Death Cab For Cutie, Thursday
|Aug 15
|Citizens Bank Park
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Alice Cooper
|Aug 22
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON
|w/Pixies
|Aug 29
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|w/Devo
|Sep 07
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|w/IDLES
|Sep 13
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|w/Evanescence