Episode #694.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this February edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to, Em plays some great tunes that were released in February 2025 including tracks by ameokama, Bonnie Trash, The Callous Daoboys, Dying Wish, Kaonashi, Skunk Motel, Whine Problem, Ecca Vandal, Real Sickies, Customer Service, DVTR, Emma Goldman, Bite Me Bambi, Cheekface, Juanita & Juan, Niis, Chase Petra, Monstrosa, Gender Chores, Lonely Little Kitsch, Backxwash, Taleen Kali, Big Girl, Durex, The Pubes, and so many more. Listen to the episode below!
