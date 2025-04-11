Episode #695 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Bobby Steele of The Undead and Misfits stops by to talk about the new version of Act Your Rage, Misfits classics, and so much more! John and Em also discuss that week’s top news stories. Listen to the episode below!
