Sadly, reggae legend Max Romeo has passed away. Romeo was 80 and passed away due to heart complications in Saint Andrew Parish, Jamaica, on Friday. As you know, Romeo is an incredibly important figure in Jamaican music, having recorded a number of hits in the '60s, before moving on to Roots reggae in the '70s. One of his most seminal works is War inna Babylon recorded with Lee Scratch Perry, which includes the song "Chase the devil." You can hear just some of Romeo's tunes below.