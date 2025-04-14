Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy to release split EP

Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy have announced that they will be releasing a split EP together. It features two songs from each band and will be out on May 1 via Asian Man Records. Teens In Trouble’s songs are an original called “August” and a cover of “Ghosts” by Bat Boy. Bat Boy’s songs are an original called “Oh Wee” and a cover of “Brave” by Teens In Trouble. The Dreaded Laramie make a guest appearance on the EP. Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy will both be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May and will be touring down together. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine in 2024. Bat Boy released their album Fun Machine in 2023. Check out the dates below.