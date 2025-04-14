Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy to release split EP

by Em Moore
Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy have announced that they will be releasing a split EP together. It features two songs from each band and will be out on May 1 via Asian Man Records. Teens In Trouble’s songs are an original called “August” and a cover of “Ghosts” by Bat Boy. Bat Boy’s songs are an original called “Oh Wee” and a cover of “Brave” by Teens In Trouble. The Dreaded Laramie make a guest appearance on the EP. Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy will both be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May and will be touring down together. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine in 2024. Bat Boy released their album Fun Machine in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 08
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|May 09
|DC
|The Pocket
|May 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Green Line Cafe
|May 11
|Buffalo, NY
|Amy's Place
|May 13
|London, ON
|Palasad Socialbowl
|May 14
|Toronto, ON
|Dock Ellis "No No Room"
|May 15
|Ottawa, ON
|House of Targ
|May 16-18
|Montreal, QC
|Pouzza Fest
|May 19
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Desperate Annie's
|May 20
|Boston, MA
|O'Brien's Pub
|May 21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Purgatory
|May 22
|Charlottesville, VA
|The Beautiful Idea