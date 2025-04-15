Spanish Love Songs have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. These shows will take place around their performances on the ’Common Thread’ tour with Hot Water Music, Comeback Kid, Joyce Manor, and many more. The Dirty Nil, Kali Masi, and Sincere Engineer (solo) will be joining them on all dates aside from their show on October 8 in Prague. Spanish Love Songs released their EP No Joy Sessions earlier this year and released their album No Joy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 08
|Bike Jesus
|Prague, CZ (Spanish Love Songs only)
|Oct 09
|Szene
|Vienna, AT
|Oct 10
|Club Cann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Oct 11
|Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, DE
|Oct 12
|Legend Club
|Milan, IT
|Oct 14
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Oct 15
|Kesselhaus
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Oct 16
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 22
|O2 Institute 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 23
|New Century Hall
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 24
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK