Spanish Love Songs / The Dirty Nil / Kali Masi / Sincere Engineer (EU and UK)

Spanish Love Songs
by Tours

Spanish Love Songs have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. These shows will take place around their performances on the ’Common Thread’ tour with Hot Water Music, Comeback Kid, Joyce Manor, and many more. The Dirty Nil, Kali Masi, and Sincere Engineer (solo) will be joining them on all dates aside from their show on October 8 in Prague. Spanish Love Songs released their EP No Joy Sessions earlier this year and released their album No Joy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 08Bike JesusPrague, CZ (Spanish Love Songs only)
Oct 09SzeneVienna, AT
Oct 10Club CannStuttgart, DE
Oct 11StattbahnhofSchweinfurt, DE
Oct 12Legend ClubMilan, IT
Oct 14DynamoZurich, CH
Oct 15KesselhausWiesbaden, DE
Oct 16KnustHamburg, DE
Oct 22O2 Institute 2Birmingham, UK
Oct 23New Century HallManchester, UK
Oct 24Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK