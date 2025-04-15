Episode #695.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some songs that were released in March 2025 including tracks by Shiv and The Carvers, Nova Twins, The Dreaded Laramie, NOBRO, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, Punk Crush, Catbite ft. Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Half Past Two, Among Legends, Julez and the Rollers, Chase Petra, Shunk, Chinese Medicine, Witch Fever, G String, Roach, Ultra Deluxe, Dusk Before Dawn, Panic Shack, Tea Eater, Penny and The Pits, Arenas, Star 99, Real Sickies, Mean Bikini, Rebelmatic, NERiMA, Pacing, The Last Mile, Pyre, and houseguest. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryStay Inside: “Monsieur Hawkweed”
Truck Violence, Shiv and The Carvers, Family Man, Chinese Medicine, more added to Sled Island
Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy to release split EP
Talking 'Black Hole Eats the Tornado' with Creature of Rebelmatic
Half Past Two to tour Japan
Talking 'This Ain't Gonna End Well...' with Milli of Mean Bikini
PUP to play 6 shows in Toronto during one week in July
Frank Turner, Mclusky, Sparta, Dream Nails, more added to 2000trees 2025
Mean Bikini break down each track on their debut album, 'This Ain’t Gonna End Well...'
Punk Crush: "Inferno"
Single Mothers, Mvll Crimes, Pkewx3, Burner, more to play R4A Fest 2025