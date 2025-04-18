We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive Premiere for Staten Island, NY-based punk/hardcore band Engine Hymns. Born out many friendships out of the Staten Island scene the four-piece's signature sound is for followers of Jawbox or Strikeforce Diablo.

The band is set to release their upcoming LP on April 30th, 2025 via Dark Helmet Syndicate with the new LP's proceeds going to benefit and help raise money for their friend Sean McCann (Most Precious Blood/Herjaza/Omega Glory/Cattlepress/Celebrity Murders/Murdock) who is suffering from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

The band contains members of Quantice Never Crashed, Mute Diaries, Dead Wrestlers, and The Cable Car Theory. See below to check out the first single, "Concubine" along with a quote from singer John Farag on the track.