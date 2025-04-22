New Jersey mooches The Bouncing Souls is back with a new single titled "United". The track was produced by Will Yip. The band has the single available on streaming platforms and via a 7-inch single, click here to grab a copy. They will also be out on tour with H20, headlining Sing Us Home Festival, Punk Rock Bowling, Stoked for the Summer this summer. Check out the single and the tour dates below.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Apr 24
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew's Hall
|Apr 25
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|Apr 26
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|Apr 27
|Millvale, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Apr 29
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|Apr 30
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live
|May 1
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|May 2
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|May 3
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sing Us Home Festival
|May 22
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|May 23
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy + Harriet's
|May 24
|Las Vegas, NV
|Punk Rock Bowling Festival
|May 26
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|May 27
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|May 28
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall
|May 29
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|May 30
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|May 31
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|Jul 11
|Gierle, Belgium
|Sjock Festival
|Aug 16
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage