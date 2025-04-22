New Jersey mooches The Bouncing Souls is back with a new single titled "United". The track was produced by Will Yip. The band has the single available on streaming platforms and via a 7-inch single, click here to grab a copy. They will also be out on tour with H20, headlining Sing Us Home Festival, Punk Rock Bowling, Stoked for the Summer this summer. Check out the single and the tour dates below.