The Bouncing Souls: “United”

New Jersey mooches The Bouncing Souls is back with a new single titled "United". The track was produced by Will Yip. The band has the single available on streaming platforms and via a 7-inch single, click here to grab a copy. They will also be out on tour with H20, headlining Sing Us Home Festival, Punk Rock Bowling, Stoked for the Summer this summer. Check out the single and the tour dates below.

DateLocationVenue
Apr 24Detroit, MISt. Andrew's Hall
Apr 25Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme
Apr 26Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre
Apr 27Millvale, PAMr. Smalls Theatre
Apr 29Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
Apr 30Albany, NYEmpire Live
May 1Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hall
May 2Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
May 3Philadelphia, PASing Us Home Festival
May 22Mesa, AZThe Nile Theater
May 23Pioneertown, CAPappy + Harriet's
May 24Las Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling Festival
May 26Denver, COOgden Theatre
May 27Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
May 28Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall
May 29Portland, ORRevolution Hall
May 30Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
May 31Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom
Jul 11Gierle, BelgiumSjock Festival
Aug 16Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage