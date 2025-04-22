Butterbrain has released a video for their new song “Roots” which features Angelo Moore of Fishbone. The video was directed and animated by Sally May. The song is off their upcoming album Armageddon Party which will be out on May 5. Butterbrain released their album Sapiosexual in 2023. Check out the video below.
Butterbrain: "Roots" (ft. Angelo Moore of Fishbone)
