Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a reworked and reimagined version of his debut solo album Avalon. The album is called So Long, Avalon and will be out on June 20 via Born Losers Records. Two songs have been released, “She Loves Me So” and “Stonehearted Man”. Anthony Green will be touring the US starting on July 11 in Philadelphia and wrapping up on September 13 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Geoff Rickly and Kurt Travis will be playing support. Anthony Green released his album Doom. Spun. in 2024. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
So Long, Avalon Tracklist
So It Goes
Dear Child (I’ve Been Dying To Reach You)
Drug Dealer
Stonehearted Man
Babygirl
Miracle Sun
Califone
Springtime Out The Van Window
Slowing Down (Long Time Coming)
The First Day of Work at the Microscope Store
Devil’s Song (This Feels Like A Nightmare)
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri, Jul 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|Sat, Jul 12
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|Sun, Jul 13
|New York, NY
|Gramercy
|Tue, Jul 15
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jergels
|Wed, Jul 16
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahalls
|Fri, Jul 18
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|Sat, Jul 19
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|Sun, Jul 20
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|Tue, Jul 22
|St. Louis, MO
|Del Mar Music Hall
|Wed, Jul 23
|Lexington, KY
|Manchester Music Hall
|Thu, Jul 24
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|Fri, Jul 25
|Atlanta, GA
|Masq - Hell
|Sat, Jul 26
|Orlando, FL
|The Abbey
|Sun, Jul 27
|Columbia, SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|Tue, Jul 29
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|Wed, Jul 30
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|Fri, Aug 1
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|Sat, Aug 2
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|Sun, Aug 3
|Scranton, PA
|The Ritz
|Fri, Aug 22
|Dallas, TX
|RBC
|Sat, Aug 23
|Houston, TX
|White Oak (Downstairs)
|Sun, Aug 24
|San Antonio, TX
|Rockbox
|Tue, Aug 26
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|Wed, Aug 27
|ABQ, NM
|Launchpad
|Fri, Aug 29
|Mesa, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|Sat, Aug 30
|San Diego, CA
|Soma
|Sun, Aug 31
|Los Angeles, CA
|Regent
|Tue, Sep 2
|Fresno, CA
|Strummers
|Wed, Sep 3
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Roseville
|Fri, Sep 5
|Reno, NV
|Virginia St Brewhouse
|Sat, Sep 6
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|Sun, Sep 7
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|Tue, Sep 9
|Grand Junction, CO
|Mesa Music Theater
|Wed, Sep 10
|Denver, CO
|Meow Wolf
|Fri, Sep 12
|Wichita, KS
|Temple Live
|Sat, Sep 13
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall