Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a reworked and reimagined version of his debut solo album Avalon. The album is called So Long, Avalon and will be out on June 20 via Born Losers Records. Two songs have been released, “She Loves Me So” and “Stonehearted Man”. Anthony Green will be touring the US starting on July 11 in Philadelphia and wrapping up on September 13 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Geoff Rickly and Kurt Travis will be playing support. Anthony Green released his album Doom. Spun. in 2024. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.