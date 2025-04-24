Anthony Green to release reworked version of 'Avalon', shares 2 songs, to tour US

Anthony Green
by Tours

Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a reworked and reimagined version of his debut solo album Avalon. The album is called So Long, Avalon and will be out on June 20 via Born Losers Records. Two songs have been released, “She Loves Me So” and “Stonehearted Man”. Anthony Green will be touring the US starting on July 11 in Philadelphia and wrapping up on September 13 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Geoff Rickly and Kurt Travis will be playing support. Anthony Green released his album Doom. Spun. in 2024. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

So Long, Avalon Tracklist

So It Goes

Dear Child (I’ve Been Dying To Reach You)

Drug Dealer

Stonehearted Man

Babygirl

Miracle Sun

Califone

Springtime Out The Van Window

Slowing Down (Long Time Coming)

The First Day of Work at the Microscope Store

Devil’s Song (This Feels Like A Nightmare)

DateCityVenue
Fri, Jul 11Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
Sat, Jul 12Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
Sun, Jul 13New York, NYGramercy
Tue, Jul 15Pittsburgh, PAJergels
Wed, Jul 16Cleveland, OHMahalls
Fri, Jul 18Detroit, MIThe Shelter
Sat, Jul 19Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
Sun, Jul 20Kansas City, MORecord Bar
Tue, Jul 22St. Louis, MODel Mar Music Hall
Wed, Jul 23Lexington, KYManchester Music Hall
Thu, Jul 24Nashville, TNBasement East
Fri, Jul 25Atlanta, GAMasq - Hell
Sat, Jul 26Orlando, FLThe Abbey
Sun, Jul 27Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavern
Tue, Jul 29Greensboro, NCHangar 1819
Wed, Jul 30Richmond, VACanal Club
Fri, Aug 1Baltimore, MDOttobar
Sat, Aug 2Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independents
Sun, Aug 3Scranton, PAThe Ritz
Fri, Aug 22Dallas, TXRBC
Sat, Aug 23Houston, TXWhite Oak (Downstairs)
Sun, Aug 24San Antonio, TXRockbox
Tue, Aug 26El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace
Wed, Aug 27ABQ, NMLaunchpad
Fri, Aug 29Mesa, AZCrescent Ballroom
Sat, Aug 30San Diego, CASoma
Sun, Aug 31Los Angeles, CARegent
Tue, Sep 2Fresno, CAStrummers
Wed, Sep 3Sacramento, CAGoldfield Roseville
Fri, Sep 5Reno, NVVirginia St Brewhouse
Sat, Sep 6Boise, IDNeurolux
Sun, Sep 7Salt Lake City, UTUrban Lounge
Tue, Sep 9Grand Junction, COMesa Music Theater
Wed, Sep 10Denver, COMeow Wolf
Fri, Sep 12Wichita, KSTemple Live
Sat, Sep 13Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall