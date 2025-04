Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

CDSM have released a video for their new song “Not Another Bleeder”. The video was directed by Violet Martini and Ben Presley. The song is off their upcoming debut album Convertible Hearse which will be out on May 23 via EXAG’ Records and Mothland. CDSM released their EP Hell Stairs in 2022. Check out the video below.