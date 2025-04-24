Rosemary nods upon the grave: “bonadventure”

Rosemary Nods Upon The Grave
by Videos

Rosemary nods upon the grave have released a video for their song “bonadventure”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Nat Lacuna. It was filmed in Savannah, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana, Chicago, Illinois, and parts of Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The song is off the band’s debut EP EP 1 which was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.