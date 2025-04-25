Fishbone have released a video for their new song “Last Call In America” which features George Clinton. The video was edited by Anuj Chaudary for Frequency Illusions and features news footage along with live footage of the band from their 2024 Red Hot Holiday tour. The song is off their upcoming album Stockholm Syndrome which will be out on June 27. Fishbone’s current lineup is Angelo Moore, Christopher Dowd, James Jones, Hassan Hurd, John Williams II, and Trace “Spacey T” Singleton. Fishbone will be touring the US with Less Than Jake starting in June. Check out the video below.