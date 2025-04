Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Pinkshift have released a video for their new song “Evil Eye”. The video was directed by the band along with Sihan Xu. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Hopeless Records. Pinkshift released their remix EP love me for the summer and in 2024 and releaed their EP suraksha in 2023. Check out the video below.