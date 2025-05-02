We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for indie-punks Burp. Burp is a band of friends from the Boston Massachussets Area that makes up this four-piece group, whom blends Midwestern emo, indie-punk in their latest single, "Ricky Mortis", see below. The single is the first taste of more to come from the band.

Burp is for followers of The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor and Hot Mulligan.