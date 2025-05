Videos 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Gender Chores have released a video for their new song “Woman of Your Age”. The video was directed and edited by Darren Hill. The song is the band’s second single released so far this year, following “Roy” in February, and is off their upcoming EP Waiting Lists which will be out on June 27. Gender Chores released their collection album Play The Greatest Hits in 2022. Check out the video below.