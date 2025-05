13 hours ago by Em Moore

Alien Boy have released a video for their new song “I Broke My World”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Sjur Hjeltness. The song is off their upcoming album You Wanna Fade? which will be out on May 9 via Get Better Records. Alien Boy will be touring the US starting later this week with Phony and released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the video below.