Botch to release live album and film of their final show

Botch have announced that they will be releasing a live album and a film of their final show. It is called 061524 and will be out on June 27 via Sargent House. The show took place on June 15, 2024 at Showbox in Seattle, Washington. It was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles and Ahren Lanfor directed the concert film. The band has also released a live video for “To Our Friends in the Great White North”. Check out the video and tracklist below.