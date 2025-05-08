Botch to release live album and film of their final show

Botch
by

Botch have announced that they will be releasing a live album and a film of their final show. It is called 061524 and will be out on June 27 via Sargent House. The show took place on June 15, 2024 at Showbox in Seattle, Washington. It was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles and Ahren Lanfor directed the concert film. The band has also released a live video for “To Our Friends in the Great White North”. Check out the video and tracklist below.

061524 Tracklist

Intro

To Our Friends in the Great White North

Mondrian Was a Liar

John Woo

Spaim

Japam

France

Oma

Thank God for Worker Bees

One Twenty Two

Vietmam

Transitions from Persona to Object

Hutton’s Great Heat Engine

Afgamistam

C. Thomas Howell as the “Soul Man”

St. Matthew / Hives