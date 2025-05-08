Ataris release video for “Car Song”

The Ataris have released a new video. "Car song." Gutiarist Kris Roe purchased Walter White's car seen in the last episode of Breaking Bad and the vehicle features prominently in the video. The track is off the band's upcoming album, which as of yet, does not have a title. The song is also the a-side for the band's jsut announced single, which features human ashes embedded in the record. You can see the video below.