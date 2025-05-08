Propagandhi have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The trek will kick off on September 11 in London, Ontario and wrap up on September 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Tickets go on sale on May 9. Propagandhi recently had to cancel all of their US shows and released their album At Peace last week. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|September 11
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|September 13
|Toronto, ON
|Concert Hall
|September 15
|Kingston, ON
|Broom Factory
|September 19
|Ottawa, ON
|The Bronson
|September 22
|Moncton, NB
|Tide & Boar
|September 23
|Halifax, NS
|Marquee Ballroom
|September 25
|St. John's, NL
|Rock House