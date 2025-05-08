Propagandhi to tour Canada

Propagandhi
by Tours

Propagandhi have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The trek will kick off on September 11 in London, Ontario and wrap up on September 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Tickets go on sale on May 9. Propagandhi recently had to cancel all of their US shows and released their album At Peace last week. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
September 11London, ONLondon Music Hall
September 13Toronto, ONConcert Hall
September 15Kingston, ONBroom Factory
September 19Ottawa, ONThe Bronson
September 22Moncton, NBTide & Boar
September 23Halifax, NSMarquee Ballroom
September 25St. John's, NLRock House