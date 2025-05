Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Private Function have released a video for their new song “Animal”. The video was directed by Aidan McDonald and Lauren Hester. The video carries a warning for people with photosensitivity. The song is off their upcoming album ¯_(ツ)_/¯ which will be out on May 23. Private Function released their album 370HSSV 0773H in 2023. Check out the video below.