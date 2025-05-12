Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
CBGB Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols (Frank Carter, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock), The Damned, Angel Du$t, Cro Mags, Johnny Marr, Gorilla Biscuits, Destroy Boys, Lambrini Girls, Lip Critic, The Linda Lindas, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, Scowl, Pinkshift, Murphys Law, Melvins, Soul Glo, Teen Mortgage, and YHWH Nailgun will be playing the festival. CBGB Festival will take place on September 27 at Under The K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York. This is the first CBGB Festival since 2014.