Melvins and Redd Kross to tour US
Melvins and Redd Kross have announced US ‘Stop Your Whining’ tour dates for this fall. The shows will begin in September 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona and will wrap up on October 21 in Tucson, Arizona. The bands will be heading to Europe this summer for the first leg of the tour. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 09Flagstaff, AZYucca North
 Sep 10Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf 
Sep 12Boulder, COFox Theatre
 Sep 13Fort Collins, COAggie Theatre 
Sep 15Sioux Falls, SDBigs Bar 
Sep 16Moorhead, MNHarold’s On Main
 Sep 18Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
 Sep 19Davenport, IAThe Raccoon Motel 
Sep 20Indianapolis, INThe Vogue
 Sep 22Columbus, OHA&R Music Bar 
Sep 23Huntington, WVThe Loud 
Sep 24Morgantown, WV123 Pleasant Street 
Sep 25Toledo, OHFrankie’s 
Sep 26Buffalo, NYElectric City
 Sep 27Brooklyn, NYCBGB Festival (Melvins only)
 Sep 29Providence, RIFete Music Hall 
Sep 30Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom 
Oct 01Asbury Park, NJThe Stone Pony 
Oct 02Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Café at the ArtsQuest 
Oct 03Lancaster, PATellus 360
Oct 04Washington, DCBlack Cat
Oct 06Raleigh, NCLincoln Theatre 
Oct 07Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Oct 08Knoxville, TNBijou Theatre
Oct 10Pensacola, FLVinyl Music Hall 
Oct 11Jackson, MSDuling Hall 
Oct 12Memphis, TNMinglewood Hall 
Oct 13Little Rock, ARRevolution! Music Room
Oct 14Tulsa, OKCain’s Ballroom 
Oct 15Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall 
Oct 17San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
Oct 19Roswell, NMThe Liberty
Oct 21Tucson, AZClub Congress