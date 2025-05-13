Melvins and Redd Kross have announced US ‘Stop Your Whining’ tour dates for this fall. The shows will begin in September 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona and will wrap up on October 21 in Tucson, Arizona. The bands will be heading to Europe this summer for the first leg of the tour. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 09
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Yucca North
|Sep 10
|Santa Fe, NM
|Meow Wolf
|Sep 12
|Boulder, CO
|Fox Theatre
|Sep 13
|Fort Collins, CO
|Aggie Theatre
|Sep 15
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Bigs Bar
|Sep 16
|Moorhead, MN
|Harold’s On Main
|Sep 18
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|Sep 19
|Davenport, IA
|The Raccoon Motel
|Sep 20
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Vogue
|Sep 22
|Columbus, OH
|A&R Music Bar
|Sep 23
|Huntington, WV
|The Loud
|Sep 24
|Morgantown, WV
|123 Pleasant Street
|Sep 25
|Toledo, OH
|Frankie’s
|Sep 26
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|Sep 27
|Brooklyn, NY
|CBGB Festival (Melvins only)
|Sep 29
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall
|Sep 30
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|Oct 01
|Asbury Park, NJ
|The Stone Pony
|Oct 02
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest
|Oct 03
|Lancaster, PA
|Tellus 360
|Oct 04
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|Oct 06
|Raleigh, NC
|Lincoln Theatre
|Oct 07
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Oct 08
|Knoxville, TN
|Bijou Theatre
|Oct 10
|Pensacola, FL
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Oct 11
|Jackson, MS
|Duling Hall
|Oct 12
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall
|Oct 13
|Little Rock, AR
|Revolution! Music Room
|Oct 14
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain’s Ballroom
|Oct 15
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|Oct 17
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|Oct 19
|Roswell, NM
|The Liberty
|Oct 21
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress