Hard Chiller to release debut LP, share “Hotboxhead” video

Hard Chiller, the band made up of Steve Choi (RX Bandits, The Sound of Animals Fighting), Joe Vannuchhi (From Indian Lakes), Casey Deitz (The Velvet Teen), and Roger Camero (The Warriors, No Motiv) have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Baby! and will be out on August 1 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hotboxhead”. Hard Chiller will be touring the US with The Sound of Animals Fighting in September and released their EP Heavy Cell in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.