Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hannah Hughes (who also plays in Julez and the Rollerz) has released a video for her new song “Stranger With My Secrets”. Hannah directed the video along with Tom Hejda. The song is available digitally now. Hannah Hughes released her album Simi in 2021. Check out the video below.
