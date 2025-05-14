Sara M won free tickets to Punk Rock Bowling... and she's looking for love!

We've been running a contest for someone to win two free tickets to Punk Rock Bowling. Well, we've selected a winner!

Congrats to Sara M of California for winning two passes to Punk Rock Bowling! …and Sara is looking for love out there at the event center and club shows. She says, "To simply put it, I want to go to find a husband. I’m just a single punk gal looking for a punk rock husband. Yes sure, I am so looking forward to seeing all the bands and being part of the punk milieu in general but I am determined to find one of my kind at the festival. Punk news could very well be responsible for making true love possible."

So, congrats to Sara and if you see her out there, maybe say something nice. Don't be creepy. Might we suggest, "My, that is a most excellent Crass backpatch you have there. What did you use for the stitchting?" You very well might come to PRNB single and leave with a ring on your finger!

Are you sad that you didn't win tickets to the fest? Well, then you can buy tickets right here! Punk Rock Bowling is Memorial day Weekend in Vegas. A whole heap o' bands are playing including FLAG, The Damned, Cocksparrer, Peter Hook of Joy Division, The Adverts, Interrupters, BOOTSIE FRIKKIN COLLINS, Ceremony, and many many many many many more!