Foo Fighters part ways with Josh Freese

Foo Fighters have parted ways with their drummer Josh Freese. Josh Freese took to Instagram to announce the news in a post that reads,



The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer.” No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry—just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my “Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters” list.

Following the passing of Taylor Hawkins in 2022, Freese joined the band in 2023. As of the time of this writing (May 16, 2025) Foo Fighters have not released an official statement. Check out Josh Freese's statement in full below.