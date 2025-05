15 hours ago by Em Moore

Ithaca have released their final song. It is called “Ithaca” and is available digitally now. The band announced that they would be disbanding earlier this year and played their final headlining show in February at the O2 Academy Islington in London, UK. The band will be playing at the ArcTanGent Festival in Bristol, UK on August 15. Ithaca’s final album was 2022’s They Fear Us . Listen to the song below.