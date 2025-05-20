Bad Waitress have released a video for their new song “Plan B”. It was shot by Shelby Wilson (who also edited it) and Ashton Boyle. The song is available digitally now. Bad Waitress will be touring the US (including a stop at Punk Rock Bowling) with NOBRO and Gen and the Degenerates starting later this month and will be supporting PUP on July 14. The band released their album No Taste in 2021. Check out the video below.
Bad Waitress release video for new song "Plan B"
