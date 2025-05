9 hours ago by John Gentile

Michale Graves, who sang for the Misfits from 1995 to 2001, and who also performed for Proud Boys at the January 6 insurrection and declared himself a "proud boy" and "proud western chauvinist," has released a film about getting canceled. The film is directed by Graves and Edu Figuerido and is called An American Prayer: A Film About Cancel Culture, Punk Rock, Freedom, Art, Expression, Love and Music. Graves will be showing the film May 25 in Vineland, New Jersey.