14 hours ago by Em Moore

Goon have released a video for their new song “Patsy’s Twin”. The video was shot by Olivia Alonso Gough, Drew Eccleston, and Kenny Becker. The song is off their upcoming album Dream 3 which will be out on July 11 via Born Losers Records. Goon will be touring the US starting in June and released their EP Red Ladder in 2022. Check out the video below.