Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce tour dates (Western US)

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced summer tour dates for the West Coast of the US. The Last Gang, Poli Van Dam, Miles from Nowhere, Frankie and the Studs, Build a Rocket, Fast Friends, 1876, Distorted Times, Someone’s Daughter, and Me Grimlock will be joining them on select dates. The run kicks off on July 9 in Tempe, Arizona and wraps up on July 20 in Sacramento, California. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueDetailsCity
JUL 09Yucca Tap Roomw/The Last Gang, miles from nowhere.Tempe, AZ
JUL 10Casbahw/The Last Gang, Poli Van DamSan Diego, CA
JUL 11Constellation Roomw/The Last Gang, Poli Van DamSanta Ana, CA
JUL 12Alex's Barw/Frankie and the Studs, Poli Van DamLong Beach, CA
JUL 13Kilowattw/Fast Friends, Frankie and the Studs, Build A RocketSan Francisco, CA
JUL 14The Dipw/Build A RocketRedding, CA
JUL 16Jazzbonesw/1876Tacoma, WA
JUL 17The Clock-Out Loungew/1876, Someone's DaughterSeattle, WA
JUL 18The Charlestonw/1876Bremerton, WA
JUL 20Goldfieldw/The Last Gang, Build A RocketSacramento, CA