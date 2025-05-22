Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced summer tour dates for the West Coast of the US. The Last Gang, Poli Van Dam, Miles from Nowhere, Frankie and the Studs, Build a Rocket, Fast Friends, 1876, Distorted Times, Someone’s Daughter, and Me Grimlock will be joining them on select dates. The run kicks off on July 9 in Tempe, Arizona and wraps up on July 20 in Sacramento, California. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|Details
|City
|JUL 09
|Yucca Tap Room
|w/The Last Gang, miles from nowhere.
|Tempe, AZ
|JUL 10
|Casbah
|w/The Last Gang, Poli Van Dam
|San Diego, CA
|JUL 11
|Constellation Room
|w/The Last Gang, Poli Van Dam
|Santa Ana, CA
|JUL 12
|Alex's Bar
|w/Frankie and the Studs, Poli Van Dam
|Long Beach, CA
|JUL 13
|Kilowatt
|w/Fast Friends, Frankie and the Studs, Build A Rocket
|San Francisco, CA
|JUL 14
|The Dip
|w/Build A Rocket
|Redding, CA
|JUL 16
|Jazzbones
|w/1876
|Tacoma, WA
|JUL 17
|The Clock-Out Lounge
|w/1876, Someone's Daughter
|Seattle, WA
|JUL 18
|The Charleston
|w/1876
|Bremerton, WA
|JUL 20
|Goldfield
|w/The Last Gang, Build A Rocket
|Sacramento, CA