Drug Church cancel remaining US tour dates following death of Dave Shapiro

Drug Church have cancelled the remainder of their US shows following the death of Dave Shapiro, their booking agent and co-owner of Sound Talent Group who was killed in a plane crash along with two employees and former Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams, in San Diego, California on May 22. The news about the crash was reported yesterday by Associated Press. The shows affected are May 23 at Turntable in Indianapolis, May 24 at Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, and May 25 at Madison Live in Covington. The band will still be playing the Memorial Day Fest in Baltimore, Maryland on May 26 with Jeremy Blom of Touché Amoré on vocals. The band released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”Our longtime friend and booking agent Dave Shapiro passed away early this morning when his plane crashed in San Diego

We’re sorry to announce that we are cancelling the rest of our shows with @liquidmikeband. Apologies to everyone in Indianapolis, Grand Rapids and Covington who were planning on coming to see us this weekend

More importantly our hearts go out to the friends and families of everyone who lost their lives in this tragedy

We are still going to be performing on Monday at the Memorial Day Fest in Baltimore with our good friend @jeremyxbolm on vocals

Rest in Peace Dave, we owe you everything”