Edmonton-based Purple City Music Festival has announced its first-wave lineup for this year. Wand, L.A. Witch, D.O.A., The Mystery Lights, Marie Davidson, Babe Haven, Knotravoid, Acid Tongue, Freya, Fountsnuxx, Taleen Kali, James T. Kirks, Meldamor, Wait//Less, Devours, Shiv and the Carvers, and Slash Need will be playing the festival. Purple City Music Festival will take place September 5-7 across multiple venues in downtown Edmonton, Alberta.
