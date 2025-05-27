Sound and Fury Fest has added a handful more bands to this year’s lineup. Balmora, Death Lens, Glare, Pest Control, Poison the Well, and Scowl will now be playing the festival. They join the previously announced lineup which includes Basement, Cloakroom, Mindforce, Kruelty, Knocked Loose, Pain of Truth, and Lagrimas. Sound and Fury Fest will take place on July 12-13 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.
