The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have released a video for their new song “Beware The Centrist”. The song is available digitally now via Epitaph Records. The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the video below.
