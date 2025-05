4 hours ago by Em Moore

Yellowcard have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Better Days and will be out on October 10 via Better Noise Music. The album was produced by Travis Barker who they were in the studio with earlier this year. The band has also released two new songs “Better Days” (which comes with an accompanying video) and “honestly i”. Yellowcard released their EP Childhood Eyes in 2023. Check out the songs below.