Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk duo DVTR have released a video for their new song “Couleur Peau (Your Next Token Asian Friend)”. The video was created by Cedric Demers and Alexandre Normand. The song is available digitally now via Lisbon Lux Records. DVTR released their deluxe EP BONJOUR (BIS) in 2024. Check out the video below.