Core. Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Torche, And So I Watch You From Afar, Defeater, Pest Control, The Chisel, Oversize, Moni Jitchell, False Reality, Ditz, Cruelty, Shooting Daggers, Perp Walk, Cave In, Agriculture, The HIRS Collective, Death Goals, Mrs. Frighthouse, Shutter, and Lights Out are among the bands who will be playing. Core. will take place September 12-14 at Woodside Halls and The Hug and Pint in Glasgow, Scotland.
Torche, The Chisel, HIRS Collective, Death Goals, more to play Core. Festival
