Podcast 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #699.8 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Brandon from Revilla Grooves stops by to talk about working at the store and all things records.

Brandon also sticks around to talk the news with John and Em including Green Day’s new slurpee flavour, The Ataris releasing vinyl with human ashes inside, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!