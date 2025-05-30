Episode #699.9 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Nate from the Vinyl Guide Podcast stops by to talk about what goes into putting the podcast together, his upcoming episode #500, records, some of his best interviews, and so much more.

Nate also sticks around to talk news with John, Sam, and Em including Steve Albini’s stuff going up for sale, the new Black Flag lineup, Foo Fighters firing Josh Freese, Surfbort’s new video, and Kerosene Heights signing to SIdeOneDummy. Listen to this episode below!