Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based punk band Lucid Smog Disorder have released a video for their new song “Maddy Addy”. The video was produced by Longdog Productions and was directed by Joe Cash, Chance Armstrong, and Jack Doris. The song is off their upcoming album The Slime and the Glory which will be out later this year. Lucid Smog Disorder released their album Psychedelicacy in 2021. Check out the video below.