Catbite have announced North American tour dates for this fall. The trek kicks off on September 11 in Hamden, Connecticut and warps up on September 21 in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Rodeo Boys and Flying Raccoon Suit will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 5. Catbite will be touring the US with Less Than Jake, Fishbone, and Suicide Machines this summer. The band released their EP Doom Garden earlier this year. Check out the dates below.